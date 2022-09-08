Oakland Tells Panel NFL-Raiders Deal Protects Host City

By Gina Kim (September 8, 2022, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The city of Oakland urged a California appellate panel Thursday to revive its claim the Raiders' move to Las Vegas violated the National Football League's relocation policies, arguing it can sue for breach of contract as a third-party beneficiary of that NFL-Raiders agreement because it protects the interests of host cities. At Thursday's oral arguments, Oakland's counsel Michael Matthew Fay of Berg & Androphy told the justices that NFL teams have an obligation to its host cities like Oakland before they can even consider moving elsewhere. Once the team starts considering relocation, there are a host of factors it must also...

