Law Firm's Policy Doesn't Cover Malpractice Suit, Judge Says

By Josh Liberatore (September 9, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan law firm and its former partner don't have insurance coverage for malpractice claims stemming from a $12 million real estate sale, a New York federal judge ruled, finding that a policy exclusion applied because the attorney was acting on behalf of another company while he represented the seller. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield said in an opinion Thursday that Associated Industries Insurance Co. doesn't have to defend Wachtel Missry LLP or Howard Kleinhendler against an underlying suit alleging that the attorney took advantage of an elderly client and induced him to make a bad real estate deal....

