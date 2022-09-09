Builder Wants Case Over Architect's Hidden Assets Reopened

By Nate Beck (September 9, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Builder Ernest Bock LLC has asked the Ninth Circuit to revive a paused case in Nevada federal court against architect Paul Steelman while a New Jersey state court reviews a nearly $12 million judgment over the designer's failure to back up loans for an amusement ride known as "The Wheel." Pennsylvania general contractor Ernest Bock claimed on Thursday that a Nevada district judge wrongly put its suit against Steelman on hold while a New Jersey state court examines claims that the contractor struck an inside deal on a project to buy the ride at Steel Pier in Atlantic City, New Jersey....

