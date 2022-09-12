Paramount Wants Facebook Data Sharing Class Knocked Out

By Celeste Bott (September 12, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Proposed class claims that Paramount secretly collects and discloses to Facebook personal information from CBS.com subscribers who stream content on its website fail on the merits and belong in binding arbitration, the media giant claims. Paramount Global, which owns CBS.com, says arbitration is required because CBS.com subscriber, Facebook user and lead plaintiff Shannon Parcell bound herself to CBS' terms of use when she created her user account in 2021. It wants the arbitration motion resolved first, but also filed a motion to dismiss the same day, in which it argues Parcell does not plausibly allege that Paramount knowingly or otherwise disclosed...

