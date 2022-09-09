Sony, Bloomberg Sued For Sharing Customer Info With Meta

By Danielle Ferguson (September 9, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Sony, Bloomberg, AMC Networks and the owner of Realtor.com are the latest companies to be hit with putative class actions alleging the businesses violated customers' privacy by gathering and sharing personal information with Facebook, in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. The four suits, filed in Illinois federal court Thursday, similarly allege that the companies gathered data on which videos users watched and shared that information with Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, without the customers' consent. The suits claim that the companies have "monetized" that data by sharing it with Facebook, allowing them to take better advantage...

