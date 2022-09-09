Cineworld Can Tap Into $1.9B Ch. 11 Loan With Some Limits

By Vince Sullivan (September 9, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Friday authorized bankrupt movie theater chain Cineworld to access part of a proposed $1.9 billion Chapter 11 loan, but balked at the company's request to use $1 billion of that loan to repay prepetition borrowings on the first day of the case. After a lengthy virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur signed an order granting interim approval of the debtor-in-possession financing package being administered by prepetition lending agent Barclays Bank PLC, which lets Cineworld PLC tap into $514 million of newly available cash to fund its operational needs. The debtor can also use $271 million...

