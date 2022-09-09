Ex-Uber Security Chief Wanted Hack Kept Quiet, Jury Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 9, 2022, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A former top Uber information security official testifying in the criminal obstruction trial of ex-security chief Joseph Sullivan told jurors Friday that the normally calm Sullivan was extremely "stressed out" about the 2016 hack he is accused of illegally concealing, and told him that news of the breach couldn't get out. Federal prosecutors allege Sullivan illegally paid hackers $100,000 "to buy their silence" and conceal the breach from the FTC, which was conducting an investigation into privacy and security concerns at Uber at the time. But Sullivan's lawyer said during opening statements earlier in the week his client had been scapegoated by an in-house Uber lawyer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS