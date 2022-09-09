Dems Press Zuckerberg On Meta Effort To Halt Crypto Scams

By Jon Hill (September 9, 2022, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Prominent Democratic senators are calling on Meta to explain what it is doing to prevent cryptocurrency-related scams on its various social media platforms, citing concerns that the technology giant is providing a "breeding ground" for fraud. The senators, who include Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D- Mass., said in a Thursday letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg that they want "detailed information" about his company's policies and procedures for weeding out crypto scams. "Based on recent reports of scams on other social media platforms and apps, we are concerned that Meta provides a breeding ground...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS