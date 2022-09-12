Third Point Walks Back Request For Disney To Spin Off ESPN

By Renee Hickman (September 12, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Activist investor Third Point LLC is hitting the brakes on a plan to try to get The Walt Disney Co. to separate ESPN into a stand-alone entity, after the CEO of Disney reportedly said the company had been "deluged" with interest from companies that want to buy the sports network. In August, activist investor Dan Loeb, whose hedge fund Third Point revealed a new stake in the company, also pushed for Disney to spin off the sports network into a separate entity, as part of a larger plan to reinvigorate the company. But on Sunday, a tweet from Loeb following an...

