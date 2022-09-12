Class Seals $11.5M Deal To End TransUnion Screening Suit

By David Holtzman (September 12, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The plaintiffs who filed a class action against credit bureau TransUnion for reporting inaccurate or incomplete criminal and civil records announced an $11.5 million settlement on Friday in Atlanta federal court. The settlement directly affects people who TransUnion Rental Screening Solutions Inc. reported wrongly had felony or misdemeanor convictions due to mismatched date of birth, Social Security number or address information in its database. In other cases covered under the deal, the credit bureau failed to update records of landlord-tenant cases to include outcomes that were favorable to renters, because it relied on old or incomplete data. The inaccurate records were...

