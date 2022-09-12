Shook Hardy Latest Firm To Add DOJ Antitrust Litigator

By Jack Rodgers (September 12, 2022, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP has added a former U.S. Department of Justice litigator to help co-lead its antitrust practice group in San Francisco, the firm announced Monday, that attorney being the third DOJ antitrust litigator to leave the agency in two weeks. Ryan Sandrock joined the firm as a partner starting Monday, after spending almost two and a half years at the Justice Department as a digital markets trial attorney. In that role, Sandrock helped oversee the agency's investigation into Google, along with a number of merger litigation cases involving health care, technology and other industries, according to his LinkedIn...

