Ill. Sky Zone Says Ex-Worker Still Can't Bring Valid BIPA Claim

By Lauraann Wood (September 12, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A Sky Zone franchiser argued Friday that an Illinois federal judge should permanently block a former employee from bringing biometric privacy allegations against the company because her fourth attempt at the case is still improperly rooted in speculation. Sky Zone Franchise Group LLC argued in a memorandum U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Beatty should permanently dismiss the company from Madisyn Stauffer's proposed class allegations that it collected, stored and used her scanned fingerprint data without informed consent in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Sky Zone says Stauffer's third amended complaint "continues to rest on speculation and innuendo" and still fails...

