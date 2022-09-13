Gov't OKs Land-Leasing Regs For Pueblo Of Laguna In NM

By Joyce Hanson (September 13, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The federally recognized Pueblo of Laguna tribe in west-central New Mexico has been approved by the U.S. Interior Department's Bureau of Indian Affairs to set its own land-leasing regulations without further BIA approval. The Pueblo of Laguna business leasing ordinance is now authorized under the Helping Expedite and Advance Responsible Tribal Homeownership Act of 2012, also known as the HEARTH Act, according to a BIA notice signed by Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland and published Tuesday in the Federal Register. "With this approval, the tribe is authorized to enter into business purpose leases without further BIA approval," the notice...

