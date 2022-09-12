Feds Say SPLC Needs Valid Bond Cases In Detention Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (September 12, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration is pressing a D.C. federal court to end allegations that it prevents the Southern Poverty Law Center's detained immigrant clients from petitioning the courts for release, saying the organization hasn't shown that its clients have viable bond claims. U.S. Department of Homeland Security said that even though the organization represents many noncitizens held in the LaSalle ICE Processing Center, Pine Prairie ICE Processing Center and the Stewart Detention Center, SPLC has yet to put forward one client with a legitimate claim for release. Until SPLC does that, the organization can't sue DHS for allegedly preventing its clients from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS