Gilead Settles HIV Drugs Patent Suit On Eve Of Bench Trial

By Katie Buehler (September 12, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. has settled its Delaware patent infringement lawsuit against five generic-drug makers on the eve of trial, inking a deal that calls for the delayed release until at least 2031 of generic alternatives to Gilead's line of medications that slow the progress of HIV infections. The California-based biotechnology company filed a slew of consent judgments on Friday and Monday, notifying a Delaware district court judge that it had settled patent infringement claims related to its Descovy, Vemlidy and Odefsey medications. A bench trial on Gilead's patent infringement claims was set to begin Monday morning. While the consent judgment filings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS