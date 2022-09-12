Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

10th Circ. Rejects Trucker's Claims Of Prevailing Wage Fraud

By Irene Spezzamonte (September 12, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A district court correctly axed a truck driver's claims that a construction company submitted fraudulent prevailing wage certifications in order to pay him less, the Tenth Circuit found, saying the worker failed to support his False Claims Act allegations.

In a unanimous and published opinion Friday, a three-judge panel affirmed a Utah district court's 2019 decision to dismiss the FCA claims of Kelly Sorenson, acting as relator, saying his suit didn't specify which project he worked on that would have required Wadsworth Brothers Construction to meet the Davis-Bacon Act's prevailing-wage requirements.

"It is enough to note that this particular complaint —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!