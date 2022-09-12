ITC To Probe New Google Patent Complaints Against Sonos

By Ryan Davis (September 12, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has instituted investigations into two complaints by Google alleging that Sonos infringes seven of its audio patents, widening the acrimonious dispute between the two companies. The ITC assigned one of the two cases to Judge Cameron R. Elliot and the other to Judge MaryJoan McNamara. They will make initial determinations on whether Sonos is importing products into the U.S. that infringe Google's patents, which are subject to review by the commission. Google filed the ITC complaints in August, claiming a voice control feature of various Sonos audio players infringes Google's patents on technologies that enable voice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS