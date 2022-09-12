Twitter Looks To Sink Investor Suit To Force Musk Buyout

By Katryna Perera (September 12, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Twitter Inc. has asked a California federal judge to dismiss a proposed shareholder class action accusing it and Elon Musk of creating doubt about his planned deal to buy the social media company and sparking an $8 billion drop in its valuation, arguing the court doesn't have jurisdiction and can't enforce the terms of the merger agreement. Twitter argues the single claim against it in shareholder William Heresniak's complaint should be tossed because it is "legally improper and entirely unnecessary." According to Friday's dismissal motion, the claim seeks declaratory judgment and injunctive relief to enforce the merger agreement between Musk and Twitter....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS