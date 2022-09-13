Locke Lord Hires Project Finance Pro From Dorsey & Whitney

By Brent Godwin (September 13, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Locke Lord LLP added an attorney from Dorsey & Whitney LLP as a partner in the real estate and finance practice group and renewable energy section at its New York office, the firm announced this week. Jeffrey Escobar will bring his experience in real estate developments, renewable energy, debt finance and more to the firm, according to a statement. His first day was Monday. Escobar told Law360 that his practice straddles construction finance on one side and renewables on the other. He said one of the most important trends he is seeing is clients eyeing the $360 billion worth of infrastructure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS