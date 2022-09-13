Insurer Can't Get Redo Of $6M Attorney Fees In Death Suit

By Mike Curley (September 12, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Monday denied a bid by Cypress Insurance Co. to undo $6 million in attorney fees and costs in a suit over a tractor-trailer accident in which one of its policyholders and a pedestrian were killed. In the order, U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story found that the fee award was reasonable and within Georgia law, as it was based on a 40% contingency agreement that was applied to the $15 million in damages awarded to the estate of Kip Holland, who died when he was struck by a tractor-trailer driven by James Harper. Judge Story found...

