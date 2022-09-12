Dave & Buster's Elevates Atty To GC After $835M Merger

By Michele Gorman (September 12, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Dave & Buster's has promoted one of its in-house attorneys to general counsel, the lawyer said in an online post, three months after the arcade and restaurant chain bought entertainment business Main Event Entertainment Inc. in an $835 million acquisition. Bryan McCrory has worked at the Dallas-based Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. since 2017, when he joined as associate general counsel, according to his LinkedIn profile. As of this month, he has taken the helm of the legal department there, he said in a LinkedIn post last week. "I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as vice president and general counsel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS