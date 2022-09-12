Trump Org Atty 'Not Prepared' As Trial Looms, Judge Says

By Frank G. Runyeon (September 12, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge criticized a Trump Organization attorney as unprepared on Monday ahead of next month's fraud trial against former President Donald Trump's company. The blunt assessment by New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan came after Trump Organization attorney Susan R. Necheles said she was caught by surprise by the recent guilty plea of the company's longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. "I really don't understand why you're not prepared today," Justice Juan Merchan told a Trump Organization attorney on Monday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) Weisselberg, 75, pled to 15 felony counts including tax fraud, grand larceny and...

