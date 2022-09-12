Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rapaport Drops Suit Against Barstool Sports Over Firing

By Renee Hickman (September 12, 2022, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Blog and digital media company Barstool Sports Inc. and actor Michael Rapaport told a New York federal court Monday that Rapaport has dropped the suit he lodged against the company claiming he was unfairly fired for insulting its fan base.

The parties requested that the court dismiss with prejudice both Rapaport's claim for breach of contract and Barstool's counterclaim for breach of contract.

The stipulation for dismissal also asked the court enter a judgment in favor of the defendants as to Rapaport's claims of defamation, fraudulent inducement and concealment, from which the plaintiff can only appeal the defamation claims.

The dispute...

