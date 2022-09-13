Demystifying OFAC And BIS Civil Settlement Negotiations

By Alex Lamy (September 13, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- You can look in the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations for the formalities about factors and issues that the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security consider to reach civil settlements with companies and other parties.[1] However, this regulatory language does not explain the informal process that the two agencies generally follow to negotiate civil settlements, which this article explains along with key issues for lawyers and companies to keep in mind. In addition, this article addresses how recently announced changes to BIS civil settlements will likely...

