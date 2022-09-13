Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Uber Shells Out $100M To NJ In Driver Classification Fight

By Hailey Konnath (September 13, 2022, 12:04 AM EDT) -- Uber and a subsidiary have agreed to pay about $100 million in back taxes to resolve a New Jersey agency's allegations they shorted the Garden State on taxes by misclassifying drivers as contractors, Uber confirmed Monday.

Uber Technologies Inc. paid about $12.1 million and subsidiary Raiser LLC paid approximately $87.9 million, according to information from the ride-hailing company. The payments were first reported in The New York Times.

While New Jersey's Department of Labor and Workforce Development contends that Uber's drivers should be classified as employees, Uber maintains that its drivers are independent contractors. The payments aren't part of a settlement,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!