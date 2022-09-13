Uber Shells Out $100M To NJ In Driver Classification Fight

By Hailey Konnath (September 13, 2022, 12:04 AM EDT) -- Uber and a subsidiary have agreed to pay about $100 million in back taxes to resolve a New Jersey agency's allegations they shorted the Garden State on taxes by misclassifying drivers as contractors, Uber confirmed Monday. Uber Technologies Inc. paid about $12.1 million and subsidiary Raiser LLC paid approximately $87.9 million, according to information from the ride-hailing company. The payments were first reported in The New York Times. While New Jersey's Department of Labor and Workforce Development contends that Uber's drivers should be classified as employees, Uber maintains that its drivers are independent contractors. The payments aren't part of a settlement,...

