Credit Suisse Investor Denied Lead Of Russian Oligarch Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (September 13, 2022, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Brooklyn has rejected an investor's request to represent the proposed class in a suit accusing Credit Suisse of misleading investors about its allegedly risky practices regarding Russian oligarchs, finding that the investor's "extremely modest stake" in the action wouldn't give him enough of an incentive to proactively manage the suit. In an order filed Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Roanne L. Mann denied Pomerantz LLP client Yansi Jimenez's motion for appointment as lead plaintiff, finding that he "lacks a sufficient financial interest in the outcome of the case to incentivize him to monitor counsel's performance and control the litigation...

