ViacomCBS Says Policy Required, Covered COVID Protocols

By Riley Murdock (September 13, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- ViacomCBS told a California federal court that its insurer is bound by both its policy and state law to cover expenses from fighting the spread of COVID-19 at its productions, arguing its policy required it to take reasonable measures to reduce risk. In a motion for partial summary judgment filed Monday, Viacom argued it's factually undisputed that Great Divide Insurance Co. breached its duties by refusing to cover costs from creating and implementing pandemic safety protocols. By attempting to prevent the spread of the virus on sets, Viacom was abiding by the due diligence clause of its policy, which it argued...

