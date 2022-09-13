Ex-Uber Atty 'Upset' Former Security Chief Hid Hack, Jury Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 13, 2022, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A former Uber in-house attorney testifying Tuesday in the criminal obstruction trial of former security chief Joseph Sullivan said she was "upset" and "surprised" to discover that while she was responding to a Federal Trade Commission investigation into a 2014 cybersecurity incident, Sullivan never informed her of a subsequent breach. Sabrina Ross, a member of Uber's in-house legal team from 2015 to 2019, was assigned to the company's privacy team. She testified Tuesday that Sullivan was her point person for getting answers to the FTC's questions about Uber's privacy and data security practices. One of the main focuses of the FTC...

