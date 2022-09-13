Asylum-Seeker Says Pregnancy Was Doomed In Detention

By Alyssa Aquino (September 13, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- An asylum-seeker suing over a miscarriage she suffered in a detention center rebuked the Biden administration's efforts to escape her lawsuit, telling a California federal court that her pregnancy was viable when she entered the center. Rubia Mabel Morales-Alfaro said Monday that she had presented enough evidence showing that her pregnancy was viable when federal officers brought her to the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego County, including her own sworn testimony that her fetus had a heartbeat during the medical intake exam. That evidence rebuts the federal government's argument that the pregnancy was "dead on arrival," she said, urging...

