1st Circ. Won't Ax $5.5M Notre Dame Construction Award

By Brent Godwin (September 13, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Tuesday upheld a $5.5 million arbitration judgment awarded to the University of Notre Dame over the objections of two developers regarding a botched student housing project, with a panel rejecting a claim that the deadline for confirming the award had passed. Writing for the panel, U.S. Circuit Judge Gustavo Gelpí disagreed with defendants TJAC Waterloo LLC and ZVI Construction Co. LLC's argument that Notre Dame had missed the time period — three years — to request the district court's confirmation of the judgment award. The judge said their contentions rest on "shaky foundations." It was the second time...

