Musk's Tesla, SpaceX Emails Shielded From Twitter Deal Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (September 13, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX email privacy policies prevent Delaware's chancellor from ordering the release of emails for Twitter to use in its attempt to force him to close on a $44 billion take-private deal, she ruled late Tuesday. Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick said in a letter opinion that while Twitter's arguments against Musk's privacy expectations are "compelling in many ways," Musk, as CEO of both companies and "Technoking" of Tesla, "nevertheless prevails on the motion." Musk and information technology managers from both Tesla and SpaceX submitted documents stating that both companies limit monitoring of employee emails, making them ineligible...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS