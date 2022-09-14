US Trustee Says Endo Can't Justify $71M In Bonus Pay

By Rick Archer (September 14, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office is asking a New York bankruptcy judge to reject Endo Pharmaceuticals' request to make bonus payments to its employees, saying the opioid maker has failed to justify the more than $71 million in payments....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS