CORRECTION: 2 Firms To Lead Amazon Investors' BIPA Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (September 14, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Herman Jones LLP and Johnson Fistel LLP will represent Amazon.com investors who are suing its current and former officers and directors, claiming they hid the company's alleged failure to comply with Illinois' biometric privacy law and exposed it to liability, a federal judge in Washington state has ruled....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS