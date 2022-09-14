Sports Site Latest To Be Sued For Routing Data To Facebook

By Brian Dowling (September 14, 2022, 12:46 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based sports streaming company joined the ranks of Paramount, Discovery Communications, Bloomberg News and other media giants Tuesday as it was hit with a proposed class action claiming it illegally funneled user information to Facebook through a snippet of computer code....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS