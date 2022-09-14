Inaccessibility For Visually Impaired Lands Overtime.tv In Suit

By Elaine Briseño (September 14, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A visually impaired woman filed a proposed class action complaint in New York federal court on Wednesday against Overtime Sports Inc., alleging the media company has violated the civil rights of visually impaired people by failing to have a website that is accessible to them....

