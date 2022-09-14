2 Firms Seek To Lead Litigation In Del. Over Busted SPAC Deal

By Rose Krebs (September 14, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A tentative agreement has been struck for Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Morris Kandinov LLP to lead Delaware Court of Chancery litigation over a $24 million dispute related to a special-purpose acquisition company's failed attempt to buy Landry's restaurants and the Golden Nugget casinos....

