5 Takeaways From Google's EU Android Loss

By Matthew Perlman (September 14, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A European court on Wednesday largely rejected Google's challenge to a record €4 billion ($4 billion) antitrust fine over its Android mobile operating system, bolstering the bloc's enforcement efforts after recent losses and providing an early take on how U.S. courts might act on practices they are also scrutinizing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS