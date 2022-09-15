Holmes' New Trial Bid Is 'Mt. Everest' Uphill Fight, Attys Say

By Dorothy Atkins (September 14, 2022, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes faces a "Mount Everest-type" uphill battle for a new criminal fraud trial, white collar experts tell Law360, but recent revelations that a key government witness regrets his testimony may open the door for a post-trial evidentiary hearing and an appeal that could delay her prison sentence....

