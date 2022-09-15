Intel Asks Fed. Circ. To Ax 'Tainted' $2.2B Verdict In VLSI Row

By Britain Eakin (September 15, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Intel Corp. has asked the Federal Circuit to reverse a $2.18 billion jury verdict — one of the largest patent verdicts ever — for infringing two VLSI Technology LLC chip patents, saying it should be tossed out because the district court allowed impermissible damages evidence....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS