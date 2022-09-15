Oil Co. Founder Can't Escape Securities Fraud Civil Verdict

By Katryna Perera (September 15, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A co-founder of Dakota Plains Holdings Inc. will not get a new judgment or trial after being found liable by a jury for securities fraud, after a New York federal judge denied his request in a class action accusing the defunct oil transloading company's officers and directors of engaging in a stock manipulation scheme....

