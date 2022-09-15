Boeing Says NC Fund Ransomed Plane Parts With Price Surge

By Hayley Fowler (September 15, 2022, 2:53 PM EDT) -- The Boeing Company lambasted its would-be business partner in federal court Wednesday for allegedly coercing a supply contract under false pretenses, saying a private investment fund bought one of its parts makers only to renege on the existing deal and jack up prices by more than 300%....

