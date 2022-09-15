BofA, Caliber Alum Is Now LoanDepot's Legal Chief

By Michele Gorman (September 15, 2022, 2:56 PM EDT) -- LoanDepot Inc. has replaced its retiring legal chief with a lawyer whose resume includes senior in-house stints at Bank of America, Saxon Mortgage and Caliber Home Loans, the real estate services provider said Wednesday, in its second major hire this week....

