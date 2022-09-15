Calif. Justice Skeptical Of Prop 65 Coffee Suit Revival Bid

By Dorothy Atkins (September 15, 2022, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A California appellate justice appeared skeptical of a nonprofit's effort to revive decade-old litigation accusing Starbucks, Dunkin' and others of violating Proposition 65 by failing to warn consumers coffee contains the carcinogen acrylamide, saying repeatedly she disagrees with its arguments and "I think we're getting into deceased equine abuse here."...

