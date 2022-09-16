Car Salesman Gets 5 Years Probation For PPE Price-Gouging

By Elliot Weld (September 16, 2022, 10:28 AM EDT) -- A used car salesman from New Jersey was sentenced to five years probation Thursday after he pled guilty to stocking up on N95 masks and trying to sell them to New York City for $45 million when the city was the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S....

