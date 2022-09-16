SEC Fines 4 Firms Over Alleged Pay-To-Play Violations

By Katryna Perera (September 16, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has made settlements with four different investment advisory firms over allegations that they violated the commission's pay-to-play rule, which prohibits investment advisers from providing services to government-related clients for two years following a political campaign contribution made by the firm or an associate....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS