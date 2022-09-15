Atlanta Beats $60M Jury Award In Excessive Force Case

By Kelcey Caulder (September 15, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The city of Atlanta has been freed from its portion of a $100 million verdict awarded to a man who was paralyzed after a city police officer used a stun gun on him for panhandling on the side of a road, according to an order filed in the Northern District of Georgia....

