Robotext Scam Bill Could Transform TCPA Landscape

By Joshua Briones, Esteban Morales and Adam Korn (September 16, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- In a 2021 landmark decision on the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the U.S. Supreme Court held in Facebook Inc. v. Duguid[1] that, to qualify as an automatic telephone dialing system under the TCPA, "in all cases, whether storing or producing numbers to be called, the equipment in question must use a random or sequential number generator."...

