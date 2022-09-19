Oakland Can't Revive Suit Over Raiders' Move To Vegas

By Dave Simpson (September 19, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A California appellate panel declined to revive the city of Oakland's claims that the Raiders' move to Las Vegas violated the National Football League's relocation policies, ruling that the city can't sue as a third-party beneficiary of the team's agreement with the league....

