HNA Drops Appeal Of $185.4M Award To SL Green At 245 Park

By Nate Beck (September 16, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- After taking ownership of 245 Park Ave. in Manhattan last week, realty giant SL Green saw Chinese conglomerate HNA Group drop an appeal over a finding that it should pay $185.4 million for violating an agreement governing SL Green's investment in the 44-story tower....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS