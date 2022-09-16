IP Case Against Amazon Trimmed To 'Equivalents' Fight

By Andrew Karpan (September 16, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge told lawyers for a software patent licensing company their direct infringement case against Amazon failed and that they painted themselves "into a corner" by the "shifting sands" of their ever-changing arguments, but lawyers for the business say they're optimistic about making a case on "equivalent" infringement to jurors in October....

